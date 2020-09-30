Corruption

Comey Backtracks on FISA Warrant Against Carter Page

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Sep 30, 2020 11:45 AM
  Share   Tweet
Comey Backtracks on FISA Warrant Against Carter Page

Source: (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Testifying in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday morning, fired FBI Director James Comey was asked about the validity of the FISA warrant application against former Trump campaign official Carter Page. Comey admitted if he knew now about the false and doctored information used to obtain the warrant, he would have never signed the application for submission to the court. 

"Knowing then what you know now, would you still have signed the warrant application against Carter Page?" Chairman Lindsey Graham asked. 

"No, I would have wanted a much more complete understanding," Comey responded. 

However, earlier in his testimony Comey attempted to relieve himself of responsibility for the contents of the application. 

And by the way, the FBI knew the dirty Russian dossier was full of false accussations and used it anyway to obtain a FISA warrant against Page.

Recommended
A Healthcare Plan for All Americans
Secretary Alex Azar II
  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
James Comey on Obamagate: I Know Nothing
Matt Vespa

LIVE: James Comey Testifies to the Judiciary Committee on Crossfire Hurricane
Frank Luntz's Surprising Discovery with Post-debate Focus Group of Undecided Voters
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
Joe Biden's Excuse for Not Calling Democrats in Portland to Tell Them to Get a Handle on the Riots
Julio Rosas
Chairman Graham Reveals Regretful Letter from Attorney Who Prepared the Carter Page Warrants
Cortney O'Brien
Here's the Twitter Thread That Tracked Joe Biden's Peddling of Liberal Media Conspiracy Theories Last Night
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular