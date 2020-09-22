McEnany Fights Back Against Democrats' 'Search and Destroy' SCOTUS Tactics

Speaking during a briefing at the White House Tuesday, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany slammed Democrats in the media and on Capitol Hill for threatening to "burn down the system," impeach President Trump and pack the Supreme Court.

"Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have officially shown their blatant disregard for the United States Constitution. Apparently, it is now high crime and misdemeanor worthy of impeachment for a lawfully elected President of the United States to exercise his constitutional duty. Article II, section II of the constitution clearly states that the President 'shall nominate' justices of the Supreme Court when a vacancy occurs. No matter the time, no matter the politics of the day," McEnany said. "The President is the President. There is nothing in the constitution that says the President stops being the President in an election year. The President has already appointed two strong, conservative justices to the Supreme Court. Justices who will interpret the constitution as written. Now, he will nominate a third."

"Contrast the President's solemn constitutional duty with Democrats search and destroy politics. Nancy Pelosi has vowed to attack the President with 'arrows.' Speaker Pelosi will not rule out impeaching this President for doing his job, for fulfilling his constitutional obligation. AOC said that impeachment is an option 'on the table' while Chuck Schumer nodded in approval," she continued. "Democrats cannot win their argument on the merits. They cannot win on precedent so they must search and destroy. Don Lemon said the quiet part out loud last night when he said this, 'We're going to have to blow up the entire system' if the President does his job as outlined in the constitution. That's the difference between Republicans and Democrats. We fight to protect the system. We fight to protect the constitution. When Democrats say outright we are going to blow up the entire system because we do not get our way. This President will proceed undaunted by Democrat threats. President Trump will fulfill his duty. President Trump will appoint the next Supreme Court Justice."

Watch below: