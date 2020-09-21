Supreme Court

Trump: I Want a SCOTUS Vote Before the Election

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Sep 21, 2020 5:00 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Speaking to reporters before heading to Ohio Monday afternoon, President Donald Trump said he prefers the Senate hold a vote on his Supreme Court nominee before the presidential election on November 3. He will announce his choice to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg later this week. 

“I’d much rather have a vote before the election because there’s a lot of work to be done, and I’d much rather have it. And we have plenty of time to do it. I mean, there’s really a lot of time,” Trump said. “So let’s say I make the announcement on Saturday, there’s a great deal of time before the election.  That’ll be up to Mitch in the Senate. But I’d certainly much rather have the vote. I think it sends a good signal. And it’s solidarity and lots of other things. And I’m just doing my constitutional obligation. I have an obligation to do this. So I would rather see it before the election.“

The election is 45 days away. Previous Supreme Court justices, including Ginsburg, have been confirmed in less time. 

During a speech on the Senate floor Monday, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell reiterated President Trump’s nominee will get a vote. 

“Senate has more than sufficient time to process the nomination,” McConnell said. 

Republican Senator Ted Cruz is explaining the importance of having a ninth Justice on the court before election day.

