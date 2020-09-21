Mark Levin Invites Joe Biden on His Show

Best selling author, constitutional scholar and conservative talk radio show host Mark Levin has invited former Vice President Joe Biden on his weekly Fox News program.

I am publicly inviting Joe Biden to sit down with me on Life, Liberty & Levin for a full hour interview. Subjects would include the Supreme Court, China, the coronavirus and coming vaccine, law and order and the riots, and his 110-page manifesto. — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) September 21, 2020

Biden regularly hides from the media and rarely gives press conferences, so the chances of him accepting are unfortunately slim.

Since July 19, Joe Biden has answered 131 questions from the press. President Trump has answered 838 questions.



Joe Biden hasn't taken questions at a press conference since July 28. He went 32 of those days without taking a single question. https://t.co/qx9TvL1FJX — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) August 31, 2020

Levin's offer comes after he sat down with President Donald Trump over the weekend and discussed a number of issues facing the country.

See you in a few minutes on Fox at 8 PM eastern with President Trump! pic.twitter.com/Wmnf6F0Q6R — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) September 20, 2020

Meanwhile, Biden is refusing to release a list of potential Supreme Court nominees after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. He's failed to do so after promising the American people he would explain and detail his potential nominees.