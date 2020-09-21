Donald Trump

Mark Levin Invites Joe Biden on His Show

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Sep 21, 2020 3:00 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Best selling author, constitutional scholar and conservative talk radio show host Mark Levin has invited former Vice President Joe Biden on his weekly Fox News program.  

Biden regularly hides from the media and rarely gives press conferences, so the chances of him accepting are unfortunately slim. 

Levin's offer comes after he sat down with President Donald Trump over the weekend and discussed a number of issues facing the country. 

Meanwhile, Biden is refusing to release a list of potential Supreme Court nominees after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. He's failed to do so after promising the American people he would explain and detail his potential nominees. 

Most Popular