Photo Journal: AG Barr Details the Results of a Major Meth Takedown Operation in Arizona

Phoenix, Ariz. - Attorney General Bill Barr traveled to the Phoenix Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Division this week to announce the results of Operation Crystal Shield. The operation, which was launched in February, focused on interrupting the distribution and trafficking of methamphetamine through major American cities used as hubs by Mexican drug cartels.

Inside the room where the announcement was made, the DEA displayed methamphetamine, guns and other items seized during the operation. To learn more about the operation, read here.

Attorney General Bill Barr visits the Phoenix Drug Enforcement Administration division, September 10, 2020. (Townhall Media/Katie Pavlich)





Attorney General Bill Barr examines a firearm confiscated during Operation Crystal Shield, in Phoenix, Arizona, September 10, 2020. (Townhall Media/Katie Pavlich)





The Drug Enforcement Administration displays methamphetamine, crystal methamphetamine and firearms seized during Operation Crystal Shield, in Phoenix, Arizona, September 10, 2020. (Townhall Media/Katie Pavlich)







A grenade that was seized during Operation Crystal Shield is displayed by the Drug Enforcement Administration in Phoenix, Arizona, September 10, 2020. (Townhall Media/Katie Pavlich)





Attorney General Bill Barr hosts a press conference about Operation Crystal Shield at the Phoenix Drug Enforcement Administration Division, September 10, 2020. (Townhall Media/Katie Pavlich)