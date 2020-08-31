Reminder: Kamala Harris Helped Bail Out Criminals Burning Down American Cities

Over the weekend former Vice President Joe Biden issued a lengthy statement about ongoing violence in America. What he didn't do was offer ways to actually stop endless rioting.

The deadly violence we saw overnight in Portland is unacceptable. Shooting in the streets of a great American city is unacceptable.



I condemn violence of every kind by anyone, whether on the left or the right. And I challenge Donald Trump to do the same. https://t.co/JRuI7ya2Wv — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 30, 2020

But it was just two months ago when Democrat Senator Kamala Harris, now Biden's vice presidential running mate, was raising money to bail rioters out of jail.

If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota. https://t.co/t8LXowKIbw — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 1, 2020

When asked about their criminal behavior, Harris issued a threat and said they shouldn't stop.

FLASHBACK: As violent rioting continues across Democrat controlled cities, Kamala Harris' comments from June are striking: Protesters "should not" let up.



Does Harris believe the rioting and rampant vandalism in Kenosha should let up? pic.twitter.com/hqkLmC5nRu — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 27, 2020

A reminder of what "protestors" did in Minneapolis.

Democrats like Harris encouraged and enabled the violence and now they're attempting a pathetic do-over without real solutions. They're also attempting to pin ongoing leftist violence on President Trump, the only person running for the White House with a real plan to stop rioting with National Guard troops and other federal law enforcement agents.