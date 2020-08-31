Riots

Reminder: Kamala Harris Helped Bail Out Criminals Burning Down American Cities

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Aug 31, 2020 1:30 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, Pool)

Over the weekend former Vice President Joe Biden issued a lengthy statement about ongoing violence in America. What he didn't do was offer ways to actually stop endless rioting. 

But it was just two months ago when Democrat Senator Kamala Harris, now Biden's vice presidential running mate, was raising money to bail rioters out of jail. 

When asked about their criminal behavior, Harris issued a threat and said they shouldn't stop. 

A reminder of what "protestors" did in Minneapolis. 

Democrats like Harris encouraged and enabled the violence and now they're attempting a pathetic do-over without real solutions. They're also attempting to pin ongoing leftist violence on President Trump, the only person running for the White House with a real plan to stop rioting with National Guard troops and other federal law enforcement agents. 

