DOJ Announces Charges For Nearly 100 Rioters in Portland

The Department of Justice has announced 74 people have been charged with crimes connected to 90 nights of rioting and unrest in Portland.
“Violent agitators have hijacked any semblance of First Amendment protected activity, engaging in violent criminal acts and destruction of public safety,” U.S. Attorney Billy Williams released in a statement. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office and our federal law enforcement partners are expeditiously working with local and state law enforcement to identify, arrest, and prosecute these individuals that are disrupting the rule of law in our communities and physically attacking our law enforcement officers and destroying property. Violent agitators not only delay real reform, but make our community less safe by keeping law enforcement from responding to other critical calls for service.”
“While the FBI supports and safeguards Constitutionally-protected activity and civil rights, there is no permit for assault, arson or property damage and these are not victimless crimes,” Oregon FBI Special Agent in Charge Renn Cannon added. “Among the victims of violent crime are business owners, residents and individuals exercising their First Amendment rights through protests or other legitimate forms of expression.”
President Trump has repeatedly offered federal assistance to Portland, which has been rejected.
Succes: Since the National Guard moved into Kenosha, Wisconsin, two days ago, there has been NO FURTHER VIOLENCE, not even a small problem. When legally asked to help by local authorities, the Federal Government will act and quickly succeed. Are you listening Portland?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2020
Here is list of most defendants' names, ages, charges and where they are from. Courtesy of DOJ:
Edward Carubis, 24, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 1, 2020;
Rowan Olsen, 19, is charged (photos available) with creating a hazard on federal property, disorderly conduct, and failing to obey a lawful order on July 2, 2020;
Shant Singh Ahuja, 28, of Oceanside, California, is charged with destruction of federal property on July 4, 2020;
Gretchen Blank, 29, of Seattle, Washington, is charged (photos available) with assaulting a federal officer on July 5, 2020;
Andrew Faulkner, 24, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 5, 2020;
Christopher Fellini, 31, is charged (photos available) with assaulting a federal officer on July 5, 2020;
Theodore Matthee-O’Brien, 21, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 5, 2020;
Cody Porter, 28, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 5, 2020;
Taimane Teo, 24, of Eugene, Oregon, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 5, 2020;
Benjamin Wood-Pavich, 21, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 5, 2020;
Jacob Gaines, 23, a Texas resident, is charged (photos available) with assaulting a federal officer on July 11, 2020;
Lillith Grin, 22, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 12, 2020;
Benjamin Bolen, 36, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 13, 2020;
Kevin Weier, 36, is charged with attempted arson on July 13, 2020;
Wyatt Ash-Milby, 18, is charged with failing to obey a lawful order on July 21, 2020;
Jerusalem Callahan, 24, is charged with damaging government property on July 21, 2020;
Zachary Duffly, 45, is charged with creating a disturbance on July 21, 2020;
Caleb Ehlers, 23, is charged with failing to obey a lawful order on July 21, 2020;
Paul Furst, 22, is charged with failing to obey a lawful order on July 21, 2020;
Jennifer Kristiansen, 38, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 21, 2020;
Ella Miller, 26, is charged with failing to obey a lawful order on July 21, 2020;
Marie Sager, 27, is charged with failing to obey a lawful order on July 21, 2020;
Giovanni Bondurant, 19, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 22, 2020;
Bailey Dreibelbis, 22, is charged with failing to obey a lawful order on July 21, 2020;
Gabriel Huston, 22, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 22, 2020;
Joseph Lagalo, 37, is charged with failing to obey a lawful order on July 22, 2020;
Taylor Lemons, 32, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 22, 2020;
Joseph Ybarra, 21, is charged with arson on July 22, 2020;
David Hazan, 24, is charged with failing to obey a lawful order on July 23, 2020;
Nicholas Kloiber, 26, is charged with failing to obey a lawful order on July 23, 2020;
Cameron Knutson, 28, is charged with failing to obey a lawful order on July 23, 2020;
Carly Ballard, 34, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 24, 2020;
David Bouchard, 36, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 24, 2020;
Dakota Eastman, 30, is charged with failing to obey a lawful order on July 24, 2020;
Josslynn Kreutz, 28, is charged with failing to obey a lawful order on July 24, 2020;
Ezra Meyers, 18, is charged with failing to obey a lawful order on July 24, 2020;
Mark Rolycanov, 28, is charged with failing to obey a lawful order on July 24, 2020;
Pablo Avvocato, 26, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 25, 2020;
Douglas Dean, 34, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 25, 2020;
Rebecca Mota Gonzales, 37, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 25, 2020;
Thomas Johnson, 33, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 25, 2020;
Richard Lindstedt, 33, is charged with violating national defense airspace on July 25, 2020;
Nathan Onderdonk-Snow, 21, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 25, 2020;
Stephen O’Donnell, 65, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 25, 2020;
Joshua Webb, 22, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 25, 2020;
Jeffree Cary, 30, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 26, 2020;
John Tyler Gabriel, 22, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 26, 2020;
Noelle Mandolfo, 30, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 26, 2020;
Patrick Stafford, 35, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 26, 2020;
Travis Williams, 27, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 26, 2020;
Caleb Wills, 29, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 26, 2020;
Brodie Storey, 28, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 27, 2020;
Edward Schinzing, 32, is charged (photos available) with arson on July 28, 2020;
James Hickerson, 54, is charged with failing to obey a lawful order on July 28, 2020;
Ian Wolf, 26, is charged with failing to obey a lawful order and creating a hazard on federal property on July 28, 2020;
Sabastian Dubar, 23, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 29, 2020;
Jordan Johnson, 32, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 29, 2020;
Evan Kriechbaum, 31, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 29, 2020;
Christine Margaux, 28, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on July 29, 2020;
Gabriel Agard-Berryhill, 18, is charged (video available) with arson on July 30, 2020;
Isaiah Maza, 18, is charged (photos available) with assaulting a federal officer on July 31, 2020;
Dakotah Horton, 24, is charged (photos available) with assaulting a federal officer on August 17, 2020; and
Dakota Means, 20, is charged with assaulting a federal officer on August 24, 2020.