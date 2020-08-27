Fresh Off the RNC Convention, President Trump is Hitting the Road Friday

Fresh off of the 2020 RNC convention this week, President Trump will travel to New Hampshire Friday for a campaign event and rally.

"Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. announced that President Donald J. Trump will deliver remarks live from Manchester, New Hampshire on Friday, August 28th, his first campaign event since officially accepting the Republican presidential nomination," the campaign released Thursday.

According to the rally sign up page, attendees will have to sign a health waiver upon registration.

"By registering for this event, you understand and expressly acknowledge that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. In attending the event, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19, and waive, release, and discharge Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; Peri Cohas Hangar; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers from any and all liability under any theory, whether in negligence or otherwise, for any illness or injury," the website states.

President Trump will give his nomination acceptance speech tonight from the White House. Thursday night Vice President Mike Pence spoke from Fort McHenry. As a surprise, President Trump joined him at the end.

Democrat nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden did not engage in any public events last week, after the DNC convention, or this week during the RNC convention. When asked about whether he can win the White House from his basement, Biden sounded confident.



