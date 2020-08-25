RNC

Pompeo: President Trump Has Delivered on His Promise to Protect Our Freedom

Aug 25, 2020
Source: (Nicholas Kamm/Pool Photo via AP)

Speaking from Jerusalem, Israel on Tuesday night, former CIA director and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo bolstered President Trump's foreign policy record. 

"The primary Constitutional function of the national government is ensuring your family – and mine – are safe and enjoy the freedom to live, to work, learn and worship as they choose. Delivering on this duty to keep us safe and our freedoms intact, this President has led bold initiatives in nearly every corner of the world," Pompeo said. 

"In China, he has pulled back the curtain on the predatory aggression of the Chinese Communist Party," he said. In the Middle East," he continued. "When Iran threatened, the President approved a strike that killed Iranian terrorist, Qasem Soleimani, the man responsible for the murder and maiming of hundreds of American soldiers and thousands of Christians across the Middle East."

Pompeo is on a week long trip to the Middle East. His travel comes one week after the Trump Administration announced the historic normalization of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. Additional Arab countries are expected to follow. 

"This is a deal our grandchildren will read about in their history books," Pompeo said. "As a soldier, I saw, first hand, people desperate to flee to freedom. The way each of us can best ensure our freedoms is by electing leaders who don’t just talk, but deliver."

