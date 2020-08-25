ICYMI: Cuban Immigrant Fights Back Tears As He Issues a Warning to America During RNC Convention

During the first night of the 2020 RNC convention Monday, Cuban immigrant Maximo Alvarez fought back tears as he expressed his love for America and warned of the evils of communism.

"I know all about the past. I'll never forget my own. My family has fled totalitarianism, communism, more than once. First, my dad from Spain and then from Cuba. But my family is done running away. By the grace of God, I lived the American Dream. The greatest blessing I ever had. My dad only had a sixth-grade education; he told me, 'Don't lose this place,'" Alvarez said. "I'm speaking to you today because my family is done abandoning what we've rightfully earned. There's no place to hide."

"President Trump may not always be politically correct; he's, in fact, a successful businessman, not your average career politician. Our president is just another family man, a friend and most important, our elected commander-in-chief who puts America first," he continued, saying it is time to choose freedom over oppression. "Keep in mind the other guy running for president is mostly concerned about power. Yes, yes, power for them, but not for the benefit of all Americans. I'm speaking to you today because I have seen people like this before. I've seen movements like this before. I've seen ideas like this before, and I'm here to tell you, we cannot let them take over our country. I heard the promises of Fidel Castro, and I can never forget all those who grew up around me, who looked like me, who suffered and starved and died because they believed those empty promises. They swallowed the communist poison pill."

Watch his full remarks below: