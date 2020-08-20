Sarah Palin Slams ‘Idiot,’ 'Scum' Media After They 'Prove Her Point'

Former vice presidential candidate and Alaska Governor Sarah Palin is slamming the media after a number of outlets took comments she made on Fox News out of context.

During an interview with Tucker Carlson Wednesday night, Palin was asked about the clear double standard of coverage between her vice presidential candidacy versus that of Senator Kamala Harris.

"I would have not prostituted myself in terms of changing any of my positions in order to garner better press," Palin said about how the media covered the McCain campaign. "I would have gotten a lot better coverage had I compromised my convictions, had I just decided I was going to go with the flow to get that uni-party, liberal coverage that would have been better."

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Next see how some, including the Daily Beast and Salon, reported what she said.

"Lying scum media... bless your hearts... you MADE MY POINT with your lies about my interview with Tucker Carlson last night. I NEVER said anyone “prostituted” herself. You IDIOTS, I said clearly I would never prostitute MYSELF in order to garner better (fairer, honest, accurate) press coverage. YOU KNOW WHAT I SAID. Every one of you continuing to lie about me and others are lower than the slippery mucus on a snake’s belly. I RARELY ever - EVER - call y’all out because it’s too much to keep up with and constantly correct your lies, but here’s one that’s just a wee bit too obvious. Ya’ losers," Palin wrote on her Instagram feed.

You be the judge.