Night Two: Guess Which Creepy Epstein Pal Is Speaking at the DNC?

Former President Bill Clinton is scheduled to speak during the second night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

It's clear once again that Democrats are choosing to ignore Clinton's direct and lengthy relationship with pedophile Jeffery Epstein. Epstein allegedly committed suicide earlier this year. His girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, is currently in federal prison on suicide watch after aiding and engaging in his abuse for years.

Earlier today, the Daily Mail published a series of photos showing Clinton getting a neck massage from one of Epstein's many victims during a trip to Africa.

Bill Clinton grins with pleasure as he enjoys an intimate neck massage with a young Jeffrey Epstein victim in never-before-seen photographs obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com. The troubling pictures are an ill-timed reminder of Clinton's links to Epstein as the former President, 72, prepares to endorse Joe Biden tonight at the Democratic Convention. Clinton traveled numerous times on the dead pedophile’s private Jet, the Lolita Express, socialized with his alleged Madame, Ghislaine Maxwell, and faced a slew of sexual misconduct accusations himself during his years in public life.

More evidence of Bill Clinton’s shady activities on Epstein Island. Is the mainstream media demanding jail time? No - they’ll be cheering him on tonight at the @DNC. #CrookedClintons https://t.co/gwAL0UC3fz — Doug Collins (@CollinsforGA) August 18, 2020

Through flight records, we know Clinton visited Epstein's private island, where sexual abuse regularly took place against young women and girls, multiple times.

That leaves us with this question: