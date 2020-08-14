New Poll: Raging Violence Will Factor Into How People Vote in November

As violence continues to rage in major Democrat cities across the country, Americans watching or directly affected by an increase in crime want the police to stop it. Further, the issue will impact how they vote in the 2020 presidential election.

From a new Rasmussen survey:

Voters are ready for the police to put an end to the continuing violent protests nationwide. Most also say the protests will be important to their vote in the upcoming elections. When asked which is closer to their own thinking, 50% of Likely U.S. Voters say the police should crack down on the protests to bring them to an end. A new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 38% disagree and believe the protests should be allowed to continue until the protesters decide to end them. Eleven percent (11%) are undecided. Seventy-two percent (72%) of all voters say they are concerned about the growing level of violent protest nationwide, with 43% who are Very Concerned. Sixty-two percent (62%) say the growing level of violent protest is important to their vote in the next election, including 35% who say it is a Very important voting issue.

Much like Democrat mayors allowing rioters and anarchists to control their cities, Democrat voters are far less willing to call for police action than Republicans.

While 75% of Republicans and a plurality (47%) of unaffiliated voters think the police should crack down on the protests, just 31% of Democrats agree. Fifty-six percent (56%) of Democrats say the protests should be permitted to continue until the protesters want to end them.

Meanwhile, a recent Gallup poll shows 81 percent of black Americans want either the same amount of policing in their communities or an increased presence of law enforcement.