Trump Responds to Harris Pick: She Was My Number One Choice

Speaking from the White House Tuesday evening, President Trump said Senator Kamala Harris was his "number one pick" as Joe Biden's vice presidential candidate and briefly detailed her record on a number of issues.

"[She's] a person that's told many many stories that weren't true. She's very big into raising taxes. She wants to slash funding for our military at a level that nobody can even believe. She is against fracking...she's against petroleum products. How to do you do that and go into Pennsylvania or Ohio or Oklahoma or the great state of Texas," he said. "She's in favor of socialized medicine where you're going to lose your doctors, lose your plans. She wants to take away your healthcare plans away from 180 million Americans that are very happy with their health insurance."

"So she was my number one pick. I mean, as they would say about college football, she was my number one draft pick," he continued. "We'll see how she works out. She did very very poorly in the primaries as you know. She was expected to do well and ended up around two percent...I was a little surprised he picked her."

Trump also said Harris was "extraordinarily nasty" to Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearing in the Senate.

Meanwhile, those on the left side of the political aisle aren't totally satisfied with the choice.