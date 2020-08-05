Tucker Lays Out New Evidence in George Floyd Case...and It Completely Exposes the Narrative

During his highly rated primetime show Tuesday night, Tucker Carlson detailed new evidence in the the George Floyd case that exposes the narrative we've been hearing about for months.

New police body camera video shows Floyd resisted arrest for ten minutes, complained officers were hurting him before they ever touched him and shows him irate. Floyd also said he couldn't breathe before he was ever placed on the ground, something he requested after claiming he was too claustrophobic for the back of the police vehicle.

But the main question Carlson asks is, why did this take so long for Americans to see? Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, the man leading the prosecution against four Minneapolis police officers involved in the incident, has been blocking its release. The footage was leaked.

"The question is, why haven't we seen the rest of the video until right now? The video seems relevant, particularly considering all that happened next," Carlson said. "The official story line is clear and couldn't be clearer. Established news outlets state as a matter of factually certainty that Floyd was in the words of MSNBC news and so my others 'murdered by a Minneapolis police officer.' Politicians, both Democrats and Republicans echo that claim. Ideologues amplify it...we're still not precisely sure how George Floyd died."

"Floyd's death has been used to justify a nationwide convulsion of violence, destruction, looting, in some cases killing," Carlson continued, adding that the media isn't interested in tracking down more information. "In addition to unprecedented levels of political upheaval, the wholesale reordering of our most basic institutions, Floyd's death changed everything. It was a pivot point in American history. No matter what your side you're on, that's very clear at this point."

Watch:

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Ellison has also advocated against broadcasting or recording the trials. The defense attorneys for the four police officers who have been charged in Floyd's death have argued the trials should be broadcasted, with audio and visual elements, for the sake of fairness and transparency.