Trump Campaign Officially Requests Another Debate, Will Biden Accept?

The Trump campaign has officially requested a fourth debate with former Vice President Joe Biden in an effort get ahead of early voting, which starts in September.

"President Trump’s re-election campaign today sent a letter to the Commission on Presidential Debates requesting that a fourth debate be scheduled before Americans begin voting in the 2020 presidential election. The Trump and Joe Biden campaigns have already agreed to three scheduled debates, but the earliest of those would take place on September 29, which is after millions of voters in 16 states will have already been voting. North Carolina voters will actually begin casting their votes beginning on September 4, 2020. If no fourth debate can be scheduled, the Trump campaign urged the Commission to move the last scheduled debate up to the first week of September. The Trump campaign also suggested a list of proposed moderators from which the Commission should choose," the campaign released Wednesday afternoon.

If a fourth debate isn't added, the campaign is requesting the first previously scheduled debate be moved up.

From the letter:

Now that former Vice President Joe Biden has finally announced he will be joining President Donald J. Trump for the Commission’s scheduled general election debates, our campaign again requests the Commission modernize its line-up to include an additional, earlier debate in September, bringing the total number of presidential debates to four. If the Commission refuses to add a fourth presidential debate to the three agreed-upon debates, we strongly urge the Commission to move up the final debate (currently scheduled for October 22, 2020) to instead happen during the first week in September. Simply put, the Commission’s current approach is an outdated dinosaur and not reflective of voting realities in 2020. For a nation already deprived of a traditional campaign schedule because of the COVID-19 global pandemic, it makes no sense to also deprive so many Americans of the opportunity to see and hear the two competing visions for our country’s future before millions of votes have been cast. The solution is easy: add an additional debate in early September before the first ballots are sent out in North Carolina on September 4, 2020, or, move up the final debate currently scheduled for October 22, 2020 into the first week in September.

The question now is, will Biden be up for a fourth debate?

Earlier today Biden announced he will no longer travel to Milwaukee for the DNC convention to accept the Democrat Party nomination in person.