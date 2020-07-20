Patriotism

Is Wearing a Mask Patriotic? POTUS Weighs In

Katie Pavlich
Posted: Jul 20, 2020 4:45 PM
As Wuhan coronavirus continues to be a challenge for states across the country, masks have become a point of contention after months of mixed messages from top health officials about whether the general public should wear them. 

But today President Trump, who has resisted calls to move forward with some kind of national mask mandate, implied it is patriotic to wear one when individuals can't social distance. 

During an interview with Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace over the weekend, Trump said while he encourages people to wear masks where they feel necessary, he has no plans to force the issue. 

"I want people to have a certain freedom," Trump said. "I don't agree with the statement that if everybody wears a mask it disappears." 

"With that being said, I'm believer in masks, I think masks are good. I leave it up to the governors," he continued. 


