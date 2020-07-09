BREAKING: Federal Judge Continues His Refusal to Dismiss the Flynn Case

Despite being ordered by a U.S. Court of Appeals panel in the District of Columbia to dismiss the federal government's criminal case against former White House Security Advisor General Michael Flynn, U.S. District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan isn't letting him get out without another fight.

In a new request, Sullivan is asking for the entire DC Court of Appeals to take on the case and determine whether it should be dismissed. This comes after Sullivan refused to honor a directive from the Department of Justice, in which it was argued the FBI didn't have proper standing to charge Flynn in the first place, to dismiss the case.

In May the Department of Justice announced it would no longer pursue the case against Flynn after new information revealed an FBI set up against him. DOJ also argued the FBI didn't have a case and falsely built one after coming up empty -- despite weeks of surveillance during the 2016 presidential transition period.