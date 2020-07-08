CDC Director: Our Guidelines Shouldn't Be Used as a Reason to Keep Schools Closed

During a briefing at the Education Department Wednesday afternoon in Washington D.C., Centers for Disease Control Director Robert Redfield warned that new guidelines should not be used as a way to justify keeping schools closed in the fall.

"I want to make it very clear that what is not the intent of the CDC’s guidelines is to provide a rationale to keep schools closed," Redfield said. "It's important that we don't react emotionally, but we act based on data. Clearly, the ability of this virus to cause significant illness in children is very, very, very, very limited."

"Remember it's guidance. It's not requirements. And its purpose is to facilitate the reopening," he continued.

His comments came shortly after President Trump tweeted his displeasure with new guidelines, calling them "impractical."

I disagree with @CDCgov on their very tough & expensive guidelines for opening schools. While they want them open, they are asking schools to do very impractical things. I will be meeting with them!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 8, 2020

Redfield also participated in the White House summit on safely reopening schools Tuesday afternoon.

"The CDC encourages all schools to do what they need to do to reopen. Nothing would cause me greater sadness than see any school district or school use our guidance as a reason not to reopen," he said. "The CDC never recommended general school closure throughout this pandemic. We see schools, as already been mentioned, as a vital part of our society."