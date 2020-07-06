Murder

McEnany Drops a Truth Bomb on the Media After They Failed to Ask These Questions

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Jul 06, 2020 2:45 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

After answering a series of questions from the White House Press Corps Monday afternoon, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany scolded reporters for what they failed to ask about. 

"You know, I was asked probably twelve questions about the Confederate flag. This President is focused on action and I'm a little dismayed that I didn't receive one question on the deaths that we got in this country this weekend. I didn't receive one question about New York City shootings doubling for the third straight week and over the last seven days, shootings skyrocket by 142 percent. Not one question," McEnany pointed out. 

"I didn't receive one question about five children who were killed and I'll leave you with this remark by a dad, it broke my heart, a dad of an eight-year-old lost in Atlanta this weekend. 'They say black lives matter. You killed a child. She didn't do nothing to nobody,' was his quote. We need to be focused on securing our streets, making sure no lives are lost because all black lives matter. That of David Dorn [federal officer] and that of this eight-year-old girl," she continued. 

Over the weekend 69 people in Chicago were shot and 16 were killed. In Atlanta, as noted, eight-year-old Secoriea Turner was killed. In Washington D.C., 11-year-old Davon McNeal was shot at an Independence Day cookout with his family. He also died. 

Since the beginning of July, 10 children have been killed as crime continues to rage out of control.

Most Popular