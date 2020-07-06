McEnany Drops a Truth Bomb on the Media After They Failed to Ask These Questions

After answering a series of questions from the White House Press Corps Monday afternoon, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany scolded reporters for what they failed to ask about.

"You know, I was asked probably twelve questions about the Confederate flag. This President is focused on action and I'm a little dismayed that I didn't receive one question on the deaths that we got in this country this weekend. I didn't receive one question about New York City shootings doubling for the third straight week and over the last seven days, shootings skyrocket by 142 percent. Not one question," McEnany pointed out.

"I didn't receive one question about five children who were killed and I'll leave you with this remark by a dad, it broke my heart, a dad of an eight-year-old lost in Atlanta this weekend. 'They say black lives matter. You killed a child. She didn't do nothing to nobody,' was his quote. We need to be focused on securing our streets, making sure no lives are lost because all black lives matter. That of David Dorn [federal officer] and that of this eight-year-old girl," she continued.

As she wrapped up her press briefing, @PressSec ripped White House correspondents for not asking questions about the deaths over the 4th of July weekend. pic.twitter.com/F018eisaiW — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 6, 2020

OUT OF CONTROL NYC VIOLENCE: There were around 35 shootings between the 4th of July and 7:00PM Sunday, injuring more than 45 people, according to the NYPD. Shootings exploded in NYC days after @NYCMayor disbanded all NYPD anti-crime cops. #AbolishPolice — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) July 5, 2020

Over the weekend 69 people in Chicago were shot and 16 were killed. In Atlanta, as noted, eight-year-old Secoriea Turner was killed. In Washington D.C., 11-year-old Davon McNeal was shot at an Independence Day cookout with his family. He also died.

Chicago and New York City crime numbers are way up. 67 people shot in Chicago, 13 killed. Shootings up significantly in NYC where people are demanding that @NYGovCuomo & @NYCMayor act now. Federal Government ready, willing and able to help, if asked! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2020

Since the beginning of July, 10 children have been killed as crime continues to rage out of control.