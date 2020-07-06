Violence

Grandfather Pleads to His Community: If Black Lives Matter, Stop Killing Each Other

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jul 06, 2020 10:30 AM
Over the weekend 11-year-old Davon McNeal was shot and killed in Washington D.C. while watching fireworks with his family. His grandfather is pleading with criminals in his community to stop the violence and killing of their own people. 

"Everybody is saying they're just tired, tired of shootings the community," John Ayala told local Fox5 DC. "They're just destroying lives. We've been protesting for months, for weeks, saying 'black lives matter, black lives matter.' Black lives matter seems like only when a police officer shoots a black person. What about all of the black on black crime in the community." 

McNeal's other grandfather broke down in tears. 

In Atlanta the parents of seven-year-old Secoriea Turner, who was also killed over the weekend, are making similar statements. 

