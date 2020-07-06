Grandfather Pleads to His Community: If Black Lives Matter, Stop Killing Each Other

Over the weekend 11-year-old Davon McNeal was shot and killed in Washington D.C. while watching fireworks with his family. His grandfather is pleading with criminals in his community to stop the violence and killing of their own people.

"Everybody is saying they're just tired, tired of shootings the community," John Ayala told local Fox5 DC. "They're just destroying lives. We've been protesting for months, for weeks, saying 'black lives matter, black lives matter.' Black lives matter seems like only when a police officer shoots a black person. What about all of the black on black crime in the community."

John Ayala, tells @fox5dc he’s 11-year-old Davon McNeal’s paternal grandfather. Ayala says his grandson dreamed of being in the NFL & that everyone’s just tired of shootings in the community. He also mentions the Black Lives Matter protests in part of his interview. @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/ajrX7q5YkO — Stephanie Ramirez (@RamirezReports) July 5, 2020

Davon’s other grandfather tells me the family moved out of the neighborhood bc of the violence. They still have family here & mom threw a July 4th ‘stop the violence’ type cookout. John Ayala says 11yo Davon was only dropping by to pick up a charger & ear buds when shots rang out pic.twitter.com/YZdU6v2JSv — Stephanie Ramirez (@RamirezReports) July 5, 2020

McNeal's other grandfather broke down in tears.

The grandfather of Davon McNeal, the 11yo boy shot & killed in SE DC last night, cried, pleading for parents to step-up. Says his daughter, a Violence Interrupter who works with @trayonwhite held a July 4th event to watch the fireworks when MPD says a group started shooting. pic.twitter.com/r3pu3zbhZx — Stephanie Ramirez (@RamirezReports) July 5, 2020

In Atlanta the parents of seven-year-old Secoriea Turner, who was also killed over the weekend, are making similar statements.