Judicial Watch Sues for Samantha Power's Unmasking Requests

Government watchdog Judicial Watch has sued the State Department in an effort to obtain documents surrounding former UN Ambassador Samantha Power's numerous unmasking requests. The requests were made during her work for the Obama administration. Here is what they're asking for:

All requests for information submitted to any Intelligence Community member agency by former United States Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Powes concerning:

* Any actual or suspected effort by the Russian government or any individual acting on behalf of the Russian government to influence the 2016 presidential election.

* The alleged hacking of computer systems utilized by the Democratic National Committee and/or the Clinton presidential campaign.

* Any actual or suspected communication between any member of the Trump presidential campaign or transition team and any official or employee of the Russian government or any individual acting on behalf of the Russian government.

* The identities of U.S. citizens associated with the Trump presidential campaign or transition team who were identified pursuant to intelligence collection activities.

* All records or responses received by former United States Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power and/or any representative of United States Mission to the United Nations in response to any request described in part 1 of this request.

* All records of communication between any representative of any Intelligence Community member agency and former United States Ambassador to the United Nation Samantha Power and/or any representative of the United States Mission to the United Nations concerning any request described in part 1 of this request.