Data on the Number of Guns Americans Purchased in June Is Here and...Wowza

The data on how many Americans purchased firearms and went through federal background checks in June has arrived.

According to the National Shooting Sports Foundation, June 2020 saw the highest number of gun purchases since the FBI started keeping track 20 years ago. Further, this year's June number increased over June 2019 by 135.7 percent. According to the unadjusted number from the FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check System, 3,909,502 background checks were conducted.

“These figures represent the highest June on record since the FBI began conducting instant background checks more than 20 years ago. The sharp increase in Americans buying firearms in June continues a trend we saw start in the spring. Civil unrest, rioting, looting and calls to defund police are unquestionably motivating factors of why this trend is increasing. Americans are right to be concerned for their personal safety. It’s entirely reasonable that law-abiding citizens are exercising their Constitutional right to purchase a firearm to protect themselves," NSSF Director of Public Affairs Mark Olivia released in a statement.

"Our nation’s elected representatives should take heed of where their constituents are on gun ownership today. Politicians who entertain notions of defunding police departments are the same ones who call for strict gun control and even outright confiscation," he continued. "These figures aren’t push polls. They are representative of Americans from all walks of life who are taking action and taking responsibility for their rights and their safety."

In addition, the numbers for the first quarter of 2020 already far outpace the entirety of 2019.

"The second quarter 2020 NSSF-adjusted National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) figure of 5,451,599 reflects an increase of 92.8 percent over the 2,827,606 figure for first quarter 2019," NSSF data shows.