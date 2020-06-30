Watch Tucker Carlson Bulldoze Republican Senator Over Support for Black Lives Matter

During his show on Monday night, Fox News host Tucker Carlson pressed Republican Senator Mike Braun over his support for Black Lives Matter.

"I was very surprised by that endorsement that you gave on camera of Black Lives Matter. Black Lives Matter has of course called for the murder of police officers. Why do you support it and are there any other race specific revolutionary movements you support?" Carlson asked. "Have you read their website? Are you in favor of abolishing the nuclear family? What do you support exactly of Black Lives Matter? What does that mean?"

"I support anybody who that does have a grievance to be able to air it and that's it. That doesn't mean all lives don't matter it just means if you think a certain sector of society has a grievance it out to be through transparency and the willingness to debate it, get it out there," Braun said.

Things got worse from there as Braun failed to come up with justification for why he supports an organization that advocates for the killing of police officers, worships convicted cop killers and plans to "burn this country down" if they don't get what they want. He also couldn't explain what now fired Atlanta Police Officer Garrett Rolfe, who has been charged with murder by a zealous prosecutor in the city, should have done after Rayshard Brooks resisted arrest and tried to use a taser against him.

"Do you believe Officer Rolfe deserves the death penalty which he now faces?" Carlson asked.

Watch: