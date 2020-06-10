President Trump: No, We Aren't Renaming Our Military Installations

President Trump is shooting down suggestions a number of U.S. military installations should be renamed for the sake of political correctness and sensitivity.
"It has been suggested that we should rename as many as 10 of our Legendary Military Bases, such as Fort Bragg in North Carolina, Fort Hood in Texas, Fort Benning in Geroge etc.," the president tweeted Wednesday afternoon. "These Monumental and very Powerful Bases have become part of a Great American Heritage, and a history of Winning, Victory, and Freedom."
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany reiterated the president's message during a briefing Wednesday afternoon.
Before today, the Defense Department seemed to be on a different page.
Mr. Trump’s statements came after the Pentagon said this week that Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy were open to renaming the bases and after several prominent retired Army generals called for the change.
The proposals have been energized by national protests over George Floyd, a black man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis when a white officer knelt on his neck.