Military

President Trump: No, We Aren't Renaming Our Military Installations

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jun 10, 2020 6:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
President Trump: No, We Aren't Renaming Our Military Installations

Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

President Trump is shooting down suggestions a number of U.S. military installations should be renamed for the sake of political correctness and sensitivity.

"It has been suggested that we should rename as many as 10 of our Legendary Military Bases, such as Fort Bragg in North Carolina, Fort Hood in Texas, Fort Benning in Geroge etc.," the president tweeted Wednesday afternoon. "These Monumental and very Powerful Bases have become part of a Great American Heritage, and a history of Winning, Victory, and Freedom."

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany reiterated the president's message during a briefing Wednesday afternoon. 

Before today, the Defense Department seemed to be on a different page.

Mr. Trump’s statements came after the Pentagon said this week that Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy were open to renaming the bases and after several prominent retired Army generals called for the change.

The proposals have been energized by national protests over George Floyd, a black man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis when a white officer knelt on his neck.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Watch CNN's Chris Cuomo Get Totally Owned For Trying to Blame Georgia Primary Election Mess on Racism
Matt Vespa
Mob Rule: Here are Folks Who Were Scalped or Targeted by the Far Left for Criticizing Black Lives Matter
Matt Vespa
Friendly Reminder: Multiple Studies Don’t Back Up Any of the Black Lives Matter Talking Points
Matt Vespa
Sister of Slain Federal Officer Asks: Where Is the Outrage Over the Murder of an African-American Cop?
Katie Pavlich
Tim Scott Destroys Ignorant Argument that He's Being 'Used' By GOP to Write Police Reform Bill
Cortney O'Brien
Dan Bongino Describes the Most Powerful Sound to Families of Police Officers
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular