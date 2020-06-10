President Trump: No, We Aren't Renaming Our Military Installations

President Trump is shooting down suggestions a number of U.S. military installations should be renamed for the sake of political correctness and sensitivity.

"It has been suggested that we should rename as many as 10 of our Legendary Military Bases, such as Fort Bragg in North Carolina, Fort Hood in Texas, Fort Benning in Geroge etc.," the president tweeted Wednesday afternoon. "These Monumental and very Powerful Bases have become part of a Great American Heritage, and a history of Winning, Victory, and Freedom."