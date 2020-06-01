White House

‘Almost Can’t Believe What I’m Seeing’: President Trump Sends a Resounding Message to Rioters

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jun 01, 2020 7:40 PM
  Share   Tweet
‘Almost Can’t Believe What I’m Seeing’: President Trump Sends a Resounding Message to Rioters

Source: (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Immediately after giving an address to the nation from the Rose Garden Monday evening, President Trump walked from the White House to St. John’s Church after it was burned Sunday night by rioters. 

“We have a great country, the greatest country in the world,” President Trump said holding up a bible. 

As explained earlier today by White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, St. John’s Church played a historic role in the 1963 March on Washington where Martin Luther King Jr. gave his famous “I Have a Dream” speech. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Graphic Video: Rioters Brutally Beat Man in Portland, Kick Him So Hard Teeth Are Left on the Road
Matt Vespa
Liberal Reporter Silences the Meltdown over Trump's Law and Order Declaration with One Tweet
Matt Vespa
WATCH: Protestors 'Shh' a CNN Reporter for Disrespecting Their Moment of Silence
Beth Baumann
Trump Campaign Buries Biden on Race By Pointing to His Record
Katie Pavlich
De Blasio Infuriates New Yorkers When He Explains Why Protests Are Allowed But Prayer Services Aren't
Cortney O'Brien
Barr Applauds Law and Order Returning to Washington D.C.
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular