Here's What President Trump Was Doing on Christmas Eve

While the rest of Washington was quiet and empty on Christmas Eve, President Trump had a full day at the White House.

First, he hosted lunch with a number of lawmakers to discuss border security and gave an update on the ongoing fight against ISIS.

President @RT_Erdogan of Turkey has very strongly informed me that he will eradicate whatever is left of ISIS in Syria....and he is a man who can do it plus, Turkey is right “next door.” Our troops are coming home! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2018

Saudi Arabia has now agreed to spend the necessary money needed to help rebuild Syria, instead of the United States. See? Isn’t it nice when immensely wealthy countries help rebuild their neighbors rather than a Great Country, the U.S., that is 5000 miles away. Thanks to Saudi A! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2018

Then, he called on Democrats to come to the negotiating table as the partial government shutdown continues.

I am all alone (poor me) in the White House waiting for the Democrats to come back and make a deal on desperately needed Border Security. At some point the Democrats not wanting to make a deal will cost our Country more money than the Border Wall we are all talking about. Crazy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2018

The Wall is different than the 25 Billion Dollars in Border Security. The complete Wall will be built with the Shutdown money plus funds already in hand. The reporting has been inaccurate on the point. The problem is, without the Wall, much of the rest of Dollars are wasted! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2018

Virtually every Democrat we are dealing with today strongly supported a Border Wall or Fence. It was only when I made it an important part of my campaign, because people and drugs were pouring into our Country unchecked, that they turned against it. Desperately needed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2018

Just minutes after a federal judge ordered North Korea to pay the parents of Otto Warmbier $501 billion dollars for the torture and death of their son, President Trump tweeted about progress with the regime.

Christmas Eve briefing with my team working on North Korea – Progress being made. Looking forward to my next summit with Chairman Kim! pic.twitter.com/zPTtDbrP0o — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2018

He then announced a new border wall contract.

I am in the Oval Office & just gave out a 115 mile long contract for another large section of the Wall in Texas. We are already building and renovating many miles of Wall, some complete. Democrats must end Shutdown and finish funding. Billions of Dollars, & lives, will be saved! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2018

President Trump and First Lady Melania made phone calls to children tracking Santa Claus through NORAD.

"Hello, is this Coleman? Merry Christmas. How are you? How old are you? Are you doing well in school? Are you still a believer in Santa?" President Trump said to one child.



"What's Santa going to get you for Christmas? Who's with you?" he said to another. "Have a great Christmas and I'll talk to you again, OK?"

They finished the night by attending Christmas services at National Cathedral.