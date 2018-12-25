White House

Here's What President Trump Was Doing on Christmas Eve

Dec 25, 2018
While the rest of Washington was quiet and empty on Christmas Eve, President Trump had a full day at the White House. 

First, he hosted lunch with a number of lawmakers to discuss border security and gave an update on the ongoing fight against ISIS. 

Then, he called on Democrats to come to the negotiating table as the partial government shutdown continues. 

Just minutes after a federal judge ordered North Korea to pay the parents of Otto Warmbier $501 billion dollars for the torture and death of their son, President Trump tweeted about progress with the regime. 

He then announced a new border wall contract.

President Trump and First Lady Melania made phone calls to children tracking Santa Claus through NORAD. 

"Hello, is this Coleman? Merry Christmas. How are you? How old are you? Are you doing well in school? Are you still a believer in Santa?" President Trump said to one child.

"What's Santa going to get you for Christmas? Who's with you?" he said to another. "Have a great Christmas and I'll talk to you again, OK?"

They finished the night by attending Christmas services at National Cathedral.
