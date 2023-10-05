WH's Latest Excuse for Going Back On Campaign Promise to Not Build Border Wall

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had a hard time defending the Biden administration fast-tracking border wall construction in the Rio Grande Valley as Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said it is needed to address the surge of illegal immigration.

The wall construction happening under the Biden administration violates the promise Joe Biden made as a candidate to not build another foot of border wall.

White House officials claim there is nothing they can do about it because the money for the portion being built was appropriated by Congress in 2019 and it has not been reappropriated since then.

Karine Jean-Pierre is asked about Joe Biden’s position that the border wall does not work despite DHS Secretary Mayorkas saying that “There is presently an acute and immediate need to construct physical barriers and roads in the vicinity of the border of the United States..” pic.twitter.com/mMXFKVwA9s — ALX 🎃 (@alx) October 5, 2023

Karine Jean-Pierre is having a very difficult time explaining the Biden administration's flip-flop on a border wall pic.twitter.com/8EUAVqCoa0 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 5, 2023

"If you 'have' to build a border wall but you don't think that it's gonna work, then once it's done, are you just gonna tear it down...?"



KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: "I'm not getting into hypotheticals" pic.twitter.com/YmjIcI2jFM — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 5, 2023

Even though his administration is building more border wall, Biden said on Thursday he does not believe a wall along the border works to deter illegal immigration.