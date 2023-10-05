Ann Coulter Throws Cold Water on Gaetz's Victory Lap Over McCarthy
Americans Ditching Public-Sector Unions Despite Biden Attempts to Promote Membership
Nancy Mace Had a Brutal Interview on CNN About Her Vote to Remove...
Is That What Caused Dems and Matt Gaetz to Work Together to Oust...
Friends of Progressive NYer Who Was Killed Have an Interesting GoFundMe
NBC News Can't Stop Getting Hit With Community Notes
Media Distemper Over Voting in the House, Sports Are a Right-Wing Tool, and...
'Perfect Timing': D'Souza's Latest Film Comes After Shocking New Report About the FBI...
Biden Admin Finally Admits the Chaos It Created At the Border
Beto O’Rourke Says Biden’s Border Wall Makes It Hard for Voters to ‘Distinguish...
Ethics Group Asks That Nancy Mace Be Investigated for Soliciting Donations From Capitol...
Female College Athletes Push Back Against Policies Allowing ‘Trans’ Teammate
One Sport Just Approved ‘Transgender-Inclusive’ Guidelines
Will Joe Manchin Have a Better Chance Running As an Independent?
Tipsheet

WH's Latest Excuse for Going Back On Campaign Promise to Not Build Border Wall

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  October 05, 2023 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had a hard time defending the Biden administration fast-tracking border wall construction in the Rio Grande Valley as Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said it is needed to address the surge of illegal immigration.

Advertisement

The wall construction happening under the Biden administration violates the promise Joe Biden made as a candidate to not build another foot of border wall.

White House officials claim there is nothing they can do about it because the money for the portion being built was appropriated by Congress in 2019 and it has not been reappropriated since then.

Recommended

The Menendez Saga Just Got Even Worse Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement

Even though his administration is building more border wall, Biden said on Thursday he does not believe a wall along the border works to deter illegal immigration.

Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Menendez Saga Just Got Even Worse Leah Barkoukis
Ann Coulter Throws Cold Water on Gaetz's Victory Lap Over McCarthy Matt Vespa
Thomas Massie Makes It Abundantly Clear Who He Won't Support for Speaker Rebecca Downs
You Can Draft This Kurt Schlichter
Nancy Mace Had a Brutal Interview on CNN About Her Vote to Remove McCarthy Matt Vespa
Trump Has a Fiery Warning for America Townhall Staff

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Menendez Saga Just Got Even Worse Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement