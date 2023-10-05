Guess Who Attended a Dinner to 'Celebrate' Karine Jean-Pierre

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had a dinner in her honor and according to Politico, there were plenty of people within the mainstream media who were happy to attend.

Big names from both the media world included: Andrea Mitchell, Joy Reid, Jen O’Malley Dillon, Karen Finney, Tasia Jackson, Kasie Hunt, and Maya Wiley. It was also not just rank-and-file reporters who were in attendance. Both the presidents of ABC News, Kimberly Godwin, and MSNBC, Rashida Jones, were there to toast to President Joe Biden's press secretary.

Just the presidents of ABC News and MSNBC and multiple major journalists all at a dinner party "celebrating" the current White House press secretary pic.twitter.com/9Ll1XYdbrJ — Philip Letsou (@philipletsou) October 5, 2023

So-called journalists partying with those they are supposed to hold to account.



This is even more common than you can imagine. They're all friends and in the same social circles. In turn, they have each other's backs.



They comfort the comfortable and afflict the afflicted! https://t.co/dzIYd3Acve — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) October 5, 2023

Silly me, I was told by a journo that journos don't root for a side. https://t.co/IAEZ0mUOKL — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 5, 2023

As to what they were celebrating? That was not mentioned because it is well-known how poor of a press secretary Jean-Pierre has been during her tenure behind the podium.