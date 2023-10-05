Biden's Unhinged Dog That Was Biting Everyone Is Removed From the White House
Guess Who Attended a Dinner to 'Celebrate' Karine Jean-Pierre

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  October 05, 2023 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had a dinner in her honor and according to Politico, there were plenty of people within the mainstream media who were happy to attend.             

Big names from both the media world included: Andrea Mitchell, Joy Reid, Jen O’Malley Dillon, Karen Finney, Tasia Jackson, Kasie Hunt, and Maya Wiley. It was also not just rank-and-file reporters who were in attendance. Both the presidents of ABC News, Kimberly Godwin, and MSNBC, Rashida Jones, were there to toast to President Joe Biden's press secretary.         

As to what they were celebrating? That was not mentioned because it is well-known how poor of a press secretary Jean-Pierre has been during her tenure behind the podium.     

