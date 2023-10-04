Something Is Odd With the Recent Shooting at HBCU in Baltimore

A shooting took place at Morgan State University in Baltimore outside a crowded homecoming event on Tuesday evening, resulting in five people being injured. CNN reports police do not believe it was not a case of a typical case of shooter killing people at random.

SWAT teams had to clear the surrounding buildings in an attempt to find the shooter.

Keimani Bell is a freshman student at Morgan State University who shared this video with me of SWAT officers going door to door and clearing the building during the campus lockdown following the shooting last night: @wjz pic.twitter.com/dP541dtUCL — Amy Kawata TV (@AmyKawata) October 4, 2023

What makes this case curious is the lack of description of the suspect or suspects. Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley confirmed the lack of a description for the shooter or shooters. A large manhunt is currently underway.

Baltimore City Council Member Ryan Dorsey said he was told there could up to be three shooters from the incident.

Just received a call from BPD about a shooting at the Morgan campus. Five victims, none critical.



It’s believed there were three shooters firing into the crowd, none apprehended or ID’d at this time.



Please stay clear of the area. — Ryan Dorsey (@ElectRyanDorsey) October 4, 2023

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott (D) blamed Congress for the lack of strict gun control laws as a reason for the shooting.

"We have to stop saying, 'not one more'. We need action now. There are things that can be done, particularly at the level of Congress that can help stop the next shooting on a campus, at a church, at a supermarket from happening. When is enough going to be enough?"

Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott addresses the public after five people were shot on the campus of Morgan State University Tuesday night.



He calls on Congress to address crisis.



"We have to stop saying, 'not one more'. We need action now. When is enough going to be enough?" pic.twitter.com/USVjju4ZOO — Mikenzie Frost (@MikenzieFrost) October 4, 2023



