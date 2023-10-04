Read It: Jim Jordan Makes Bid for Speaker Official
Tipsheet

Something Is Odd With the Recent Shooting at HBCU in Baltimore

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  October 04, 2023 10:45 AM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

A shooting took place at Morgan State University in Baltimore outside a crowded homecoming event on Tuesday evening, resulting in five people being injured. CNN reports police do not believe it was not a case of a typical case of shooter killing people at random.

SWAT teams had to clear the surrounding buildings in an attempt to find the shooter.

What makes this case curious is the lack of description of the suspect or suspects. Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley confirmed the lack of a description for the shooter or shooters. A large manhunt is currently underway.

Baltimore City Council Member Ryan Dorsey said he was told there could up to be three shooters from the incident.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott (D) blamed Congress for the lack of strict gun control laws as a reason for the shooting.

"We have to stop saying, 'not one more'. We need action now. There are things that can be done, particularly at the level of Congress that can help stop the next shooting on a campus, at a church, at a supermarket from happening. When is enough going to be enough?"


