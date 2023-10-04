Democrats Now Feigning They Had Nothing to Do With McCarthy's Ouster

The historic vote to oust Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as Speaker of the House would not have happened if Democrats did not show up to the vote or voted present, but they took the opportunity to stick it to McCarthy. Now, Democrats are acting as if they had nothing to do with the House being without a speaker for the time being.

Rep. Morgan McGarvey (D-KY) blamed "MAGA Republicans" for removing the speaker, even though he was among many other Democrats who voted with them to get rid of McCarthy. McGarvey bemoaned how "no business" can be conducted in the House without a speaker.

"We have to govern. We have less than 45 days for the government to be funded and remain open. We just made progress on that last week and here we are before square one with the removal of the speaker," he added.

Instead of working to do our jobs and pass a full budget for the American people, Matt Gaetz and the extremist Republicans just voted to end Kevin McCarthy's speakership—this is unprecedented.



Let's talk about what this means going forward ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/3TYgSJbhan — Rep. Morgan McGarvey (@RepMcGarvey) October 3, 2023

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said McCarthy sealed his fate by not compromising with Democrats and being mean to them during his term as leader in the House.

One would think after years of striving, McCarthy would have studied lessons left by predecessors Boehner and Ryan, who also fell at their destructive wing.



It was McCarthy’s choice to empower them further. He protected them & punished those who bucked Trump. He’s not a victim. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 4, 2023

Reminder that a major reason McCarthy lost his speakership and didn’t get any help in the first place is because of his unwillingness to cooperate, pettiness, and publicly insulting Dems when they did help him out.



So of course they’re going to repeat that winning strategy 🥉 https://t.co/bUlQfhFuHD — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 4, 2023

Whether you agree with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) for leading the charge against McCarthy or not, it remains a principle that Democrats love to be able to have it both ways, even if it flies in the face of reason.