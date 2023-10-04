Mark Levin Unloads on Matt Gaetz Over McCarthy Ousting
Tipsheet

Democrats Now Feigning They Had Nothing to Do With McCarthy's Ouster

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  October 04, 2023 12:30 PM
The historic vote to oust Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as Speaker of the House would not have happened if Democrats did not show up to the vote or voted present, but they took the opportunity to stick it to McCarthy. Now, Democrats are acting as if they had nothing to do with the House being without a speaker for the time being.

Rep. Morgan McGarvey (D-KY) blamed "MAGA Republicans" for removing the speaker, even though he was among many other Democrats who voted with them to get rid of McCarthy. McGarvey bemoaned how "no business" can be conducted in the House without a speaker.

"We have to govern. We have less than 45 days for the government to be funded and remain open. We just made progress on that last week and here we are before square one with the removal of the speaker," he added.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said McCarthy sealed his fate by not compromising with Democrats and being mean to them during his term as leader in the House.

Whether you agree with Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) for leading the charge against McCarthy or not, it remains a principle that Democrats love to be able to have it both ways, even if it flies in the face of reason.

Tags: CONGRESS

