Huh? What in the World Was Fetterman Trying to Say at the UAW Strike

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  September 20, 2023 9:55 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) visited the members of the United Auto Workers, who are currently on strike, and the lingering effects of his near-fatal stroke continue to present problems when trying to convey a message.

In one video from his visit, Fetterman tried to say what his message to the Big Three automakers but it did not make sense.

My message to the, the CEOs, CEOs is, you know, it's $74 million, you know, collectively earning that, you know, how many yachts can they need, you know, to yacht, to water, uh, ski behind it, you know, I mean, it's crazy," Fetterman said.

Fetterman has been at the center of controversy since the Senate has relaxed its dress code, allowing senators to wear whatever they want, including on the Senate floor. Fetterman was in a deep depression after being elected to the Senate, often wearing his signature hoodie and basketball shorts whenever he did manage to make it to the Capitol. He eventually checked into Walter Reed National Military Medical Center earlier this year for his depression.

