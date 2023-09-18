Arrest Made in Connection to Ambush Killing of LA Sheriff's Deputy

An arrest has been made in the connection to the fatal ambush and shooting of Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer.

Clinkunbroomer was shot and killed in his patrol vehicle while at an intersection on Saturday. Video of the moment shows a car pull up and then drive away with Clinkunbroomer's vehicle slowly moving forward before coming to a stop:

Shortly thereafter, a Good Samaritan discovered him unconscious in his vehicle and promptly alerted Palmdale Station personnel. Deputy Clinkunbroomer was rushed to Antelope Valley Medical Center, where dedicated medical staff made every effort to treat a gunshot wound he had sustained. Tragically, he succumbed to his injuries.

Law enforcement sources told Fox News that a person of interest was identified Sunday and then taken into custody by the sheriff department's Special Enforcement Bureau tactical team.

I want to let to our community know Deputy Clinkunbroomer left his family tonight to serve our community. He laid everything on the line to serve us. He wore a uniform just like other @LASDHQ deputies wear, driving in a police car, and he was senselessly murdered tonight. pic.twitter.com/Jqc2sSB63c — Robert Luna (@LACoSheriff) September 17, 2023

Procession for LASD Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer starting soon. We thank you all for your support and prayers.



To view it visit HQ Instagram LIVE pic.twitter.com/LnziCcqNhf — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 17, 2023

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has announced a $250,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons involved in the killing. The vehicle, a dark colored 2006-2012 Toyota Corolla, 4-door sedan, has been identified as a vehicle of interest.