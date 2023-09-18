Buckle Up: Merrick Garland to Testify on Capitol Hill This Week
Tipsheet

Arrest Made in Connection to Ambush Killing of LA Sheriff's Deputy

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  September 18, 2023 10:30 AM
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

An arrest has been made in the connection to the fatal ambush and shooting of Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer.

Clinkunbroomer was shot and killed in his patrol vehicle while at an intersection on Saturday. Video of the moment shows a car pull up and then drive away with Clinkunbroomer's vehicle slowly moving forward before coming to a stop:

Shortly thereafter, a Good Samaritan discovered him unconscious in his vehicle and promptly alerted Palmdale Station personnel. Deputy Clinkunbroomer was rushed to Antelope Valley Medical Center, where dedicated medical staff made every effort to treat a gunshot wound he had sustained. Tragically, he succumbed to his injuries.

Law enforcement sources told Fox News that a person of interest was identified Sunday and then taken into custody by the sheriff department's Special Enforcement Bureau tactical team.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has announced a $250,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons involved in the killing. The vehicle, a dark colored 2006-2012 Toyota Corolla, 4-door sedan, has been identified as a vehicle of interest.

