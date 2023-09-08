Biden Admin Is Considering This to Help Sanctuary Cities Avoid Dealing With the Border Crisis

The Los Angeles Times reported the Biden administration is considering to prevent illegal immigrants who are processed and released by Border Patrol to not be able to leave border states as thousands of people continue to illegally cross the southern border everyday.

The Times reports the idea is being referred to Remain-in-Texas, which harkens back to the Trump administration's Remain-in-Mexico:

Supporters of the remain-in-Texas idea, which has yet to be finalized, hope that it would help the administration advance its goals of quickly deporting families who fail initial asylum screenings and deterring other families from crossing in the first place...The Biden plan would force certain migrant families to remain in Texas — or possibly other border states — by tracking their location through GPS monitoring devices, such as ankle bracelets, according to the three officials, who were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. The families would be put through an asylum screening process to determine whether they could stay in the U.S. and proceed with their claims. Officials have discussed working with local organizations to provide housing for the families.

The idea is if the families who are claiming asylum fail their screenings, it will then make it easier to deport them since they are closer to the U.S.-Mexico border. Under the Biden administration, however, deportations by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement have dropped to significantly.

"Biden considers forcing migrant families to remain in Texas. This scam was tried years ago [and] was shot down by a judge. We will send Biden the same swift justice. And, we will add even more buses of migrants to Washington D.C.," Texas Governor Greg Abbott posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The "Remain-in-Texas" idea comes as sanctuary cities are struggling to take in the record number of people arriving to their areas. New York City Mayor Eric Adams went as far as to say the crisis will "destroy" the city if nothing changes. Locals have become increasingly upset at the money being spent for non-U.S. citizens while U.S. citizens do not see such money being spent on them.