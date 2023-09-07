Here Are the Stories Big Tech Deemed Unsuitable for Monetization in August
Tipsheet

Eric Adams Admits Being a Sanctuary City Is Going to 'Destroy' NYC

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  September 07, 2023 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Mayor Eric Adams (D) gave a the most dire warning he has ever given about the never-ending influx of processed and released migrants arriving from the U.S.-Mexico border to New York City, saying the strain being placed on the Big Apple will destroy eventual destroy it if the problem is not brought under control.

"Let me tell you something, New Yorkers. Never in my life have I had a problem that I did not see an ending to. I don't see an ending to this. I don't see an ending to this. This issue will destroy New York City. Destroy New York City," Adams said on Wednesday.

"We had a $12 billion deficit that we're going to have to cut. Every service in this city is going to be impacted. All of us," Adams continued. "It's going to come to your neighborhoods. All of us are going to be impacted by this. I said it last year when we had 15,000. I'm telling you now with 110,000. The city we knew we're about to lose. And we're all in this together."

Not all New York City Democrats agree with Adams' assessment. New York state and city politicians are saying Adams' comments are racist and are only helping Republicans' arguments about the border.

