Eric Adams Admits Being a Sanctuary City Is Going to 'Destroy' NYC

Mayor Eric Adams (D) gave a the most dire warning he has ever given about the never-ending influx of processed and released migrants arriving from the U.S.-Mexico border to New York City, saying the strain being placed on the Big Apple will destroy eventual destroy it if the problem is not brought under control.

"Let me tell you something, New Yorkers. Never in my life have I had a problem that I did not see an ending to. I don't see an ending to this. I don't see an ending to this. This issue will destroy New York City. Destroy New York City," Adams said on Wednesday.

"We had a $12 billion deficit that we're going to have to cut. Every service in this city is going to be impacted. All of us," Adams continued. "It's going to come to your neighborhoods. All of us are going to be impacted by this. I said it last year when we had 15,000. I'm telling you now with 110,000. The city we knew we're about to lose. And we're all in this together."

BREAKING: Mayor Adams basically conceding New York City is done because of illegal immigration and warns New Yorkers illegals will flood ALL neighborhoods. pic.twitter.com/Lj5E3BSvDX — nycphotog (@nycphotog) September 7, 2023

Not all New York City Democrats agree with Adams' assessment. New York state and city politicians are saying Adams' comments are racist and are only helping Republicans' arguments about the border.

The Mayor seems to be taking a page out of the Trump playbook here. But the truth is, immigrants have made New York stronger for centuries and always will.



Yes, we absolutely need federal and state support to meet this moment, but we must reject this dangerous xenophobia. https://t.co/pCBT5SGpRL — Shahana Hanif 🦾 (@ShahanaFromBK) September 7, 2023

Our immigrant neighbors define the New York hustle. To suggest that they are destroying our city is defeatist and insulting.



This was irresponsible and is already emboldening xenophobic & anti immigrant rhetoric.



NYC can’t be destroyed. https://t.co/o4z5ZKGW0b — Jessica Ramos (@jessicaramos) September 7, 2023



