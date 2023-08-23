'I Let Off 13 Shots': Video Captures Texas Man Defending His Apartment From Two Intruders

A security camera caught the moment when two home invaders — who were posing as the apartment complex's maintenance workers — trying to kick down the door when the resident claimed he wasn't home. Bad news for them, the man was home and he fired at them through the door, causing them to flee.

Ethan Rodriguez told WFAA the man did not look like a maintenance worker and grabbed his gun. At least one of the attempted home invaders was armed with handgun.

"I was hoping I got them...He was playing the part, he had the whole notepad and everything," Rodriguez recalled.

"They told me I let off 13 shots, I couldn't believe it. Then again I emptied the whole [magazine]," he added.

Rodriguez said he does not know the men who tried to enter his place, but called them out for one of them not wearing a mask to hide his identity.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media, with users praising Rodriguez for defending him home against armed attackers. The video being widely shared helped lead to one of the men being identified.

"You're dumb as f**k for not wearing a mask cause I even got your name ever since the video went public. I got a name and everything. I'm just waiting for the detective to call me," he boasted.

Fox 4 reports the man who was not wearing a mask was identified and arrested. Police note he fired two rounds back through the door after being fired upon by Rodriguez. The suspect has a criminal history that goes as far back as 2013, which includes several robberies and burglaries.

