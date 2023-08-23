Madison Mayor Claims This Is Why Democrat-Run Cities Are Great Places to Live

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway (D) was in attendance at the Democratic National Committee's press conference in Milwaukee ahead of the first GOP presidential debate on Wednesday to say Democrat-run cities are actually great.

"So I would suggest that anybody who thinks that this country is in decline — come to cities. Because Democrat mayors all across the nation are creating great places where people want to be, where growth is happening and where our economy is growing," Rhodes-Conway said.

"This is not a nation in decline. This is a great nation, and it's made up of cities and people all across America again, that the president and the vice president are fighting for every day," she continued, unironically.

DNC surrogate in Milwaukee:



"I would suggest that anybody who thinks that this country is in decline — come to cities! Because Democrat mayors all across the nation are creating great places where people want to be!" pic.twitter.com/Ektwb7mwFi — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 23, 2023

In Milwaukee, where the presser took place, they saw almost 30 people shot, with four deaths. The total number includes two mass shootings that took place within blocks of each other.

While not true for every single city, it is fair to say the overwhelming majority of Democrat-run cities have seen a decline, especially in the aftermath of the BLM riots and disastrous effects from COVID-related restrictions. That is why the big Democrat-run states, California, Illinois, and New York, have seen the most amount of people leave compared to red states, such as Florida.