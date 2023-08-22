DOJ Accused of Obstructing Inspector General Investigation Into Whistleblower Allegations
Tipsheet

LA Mayor Accuses Abbott of Sending Migrants to City During Tropical Storm — There's One Problem

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  August 22, 2023 2:45 PM
AP Photo/John McCoy, File

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (D) accused Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) of putting processed and released migrants in danger after a bus from the state arrived in the sanctuary city late Monday evening. Bass said the danger was from the rainstorms that passed through the area over weekend.

"That means that while we were urging Angelenos to stay safe, the Governor of Texas was sending a bus with families and toddlers straight towards us KNOWING they’d have to drive right into an unprecedented storm," Bass posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Evil."

While parts of Los Angeles County and Palm Springs did get more rain than usual, downtown Los Angeles only got 2.3 inches from Tropical Storm Hillary. By the time the bus arrived, the storm had long passed.

The border crisis did not stop while rainstorms arrived from the Pacific Ocean. Illegal border crossings continue to be higher than normal despite the fact the Biden administration has opened up more "legal" pathways to enter the country through the CBP One app.

