LA Mayor Accuses Abbott of Sending Migrants to City During Tropical Storm — There's One Problem

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (D) accused Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) of putting processed and released migrants in danger after a bus from the state arrived in the sanctuary city late Monday evening. Bass said the danger was from the rainstorms that passed through the area over weekend.

"That means that while we were urging Angelenos to stay safe, the Governor of Texas was sending a bus with families and toddlers straight towards us KNOWING they’d have to drive right into an unprecedented storm," Bass posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Evil."

This evening, Los Angeles received another bus from Texas.



That means that while we were urging Angelenos to stay safe, the Governor of Texas was sending a bus with families and toddlers straight towards us KNOWING they’d have to drive right into an unprecedented storm.



— Karen Bass (@KarenBassLA) August 22, 2023

While parts of Los Angeles County and Palm Springs did get more rain than usual, downtown Los Angeles only got 2.3 inches from Tropical Storm Hillary. By the time the bus arrived, the storm had long passed.

The border crisis did not stop while rainstorms arrived from the Pacific Ocean. Illegal border crossings continue to be higher than normal despite the fact the Biden administration has opened up more "legal" pathways to enter the country through the CBP One app.

.@TxDPS Troopers recovered two unaccompanied children/siblings from Honduras, ages 4 & 12, who were left abandoned by criminal smugglers along the Rio Grande in #EaglePass. DPS Special Agents spoke to the children, who stated they have family in San Francisco. #OperationLoneStar pic.twitter.com/DAwPsOL8VU — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) August 22, 2023



