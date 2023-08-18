Al Sharpton Accuses Trump of Wanting to Use This Racial Slur in Georgia Indictment

Al Sharpton, who has a history of stoking racial tensions, accused former President Donald Trump of wanting to use the N-word in a social media post about election rigging in Georgia during the 2020 election.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he would hold a press conference laying out evidence of voter fraud in Georgia and how he has been targeted for fighting against the election "RIGGERS!" Trump has since announced his legal team has advised to put what was going to be said in the press conference into legal court documents and the presser will no longer take place.

Donald Trump to hold news conference next Monday on fraud in the 2020 election in response to the Georgia Indictment pic.twitter.com/s4KyERR0U7 — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) August 15, 2023

"I mean, this woman, to call a federal office on call a judge’s chambers, talking about to a slave? Using a word that rhymes with the N-word. Donald Trump himself, their leader, using the term 'RIGGERS,' which clearly rhymes with the N-word," Sharpton said.

"I mean, this is not exactly 10 years ago. 30 years ago, we marched against him on the Central Park Five. Oh, I’m talking about he– within the last 24 hours, use the term 'riggers.' Is this the kind of party the Republicans want to show the country that they are? There’s no one to independent to running away from them. To identify with blatant racism and blatant violence is not the party that we need. And I've never been a Republican, never leaned their way but we need a two-party system," he continued.