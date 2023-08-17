Uber Driver From Iraq Has a Worrying Message About What DC Has Become

A Uber driving originally from Iraq and who works in Washington, D.C. says the nation's capital has become a war zone after surviving a drive-by shooting over the weekend.

Video of the incident was caught on the driver's dash camera. With people inside the SUV taking cover, the camera captured, through the back window a car crashing and someone inside firing a gun outwards. One person was shot, according to Fox 5:

Both of the passengers inside took cover. Neither were injured. The driver sustained some minor injuries due to the broken glass. The terrifying moments were caught on video by the Uber driver's vehicle cameras. The driver can be seen ducking and a weapon being fired can be seen through the rear window. The driver told FOX 5 that he left Iraq because of the war, yet he feels like he's back in a war zone when in D.C. He told Alnwick that he is not able to work because of the damage to his vehicle and because of his nerves.

"I just thank God to survive because you know it was not easy. I can't believe survived...And for some reason God saved me," the driver said.

Uber sprayed with bullets in DC; driver who left Iraq says city feels like war zone https://t.co/zbu2Cthich pic.twitter.com/auIWSyu4Qg — Allison Papson (@AllisonPapson) August 16, 2023

The D.C. Police Union has raised the alarm over how every crime category in the city has seen an increase since last year.

Today marks the the first time (that we can recall), where EVERY SINGLE crime category is showing an increase. Officer numbers continue to plummet under the misguided “reform” legislation passed by the Council. It is long overdue to begin repealing the CPJRAA. pic.twitter.com/l85NGJZHZH — DC Police Union (@DCPoliceUnion) August 11, 2023



