The Attempted Mass Illegal Crossing You Probably Didn't Hear About

The border crisis is still very much active despite what the Biden administration has tried to claim after Title 42 expired back in May. A recent example of this comes from the El Paso-Ciudad Juárez region last week where hundreds of migrants in Mexico tried to illegally force their way into Texas during the night.

KTSM reports the incident was spurred the same day U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) warned of cartel groups telling migrants the border was open to them. The large crowd in Ciudad Juárez went to a crossing point that is meant for trains and tried to force open the gate.

When CBP personnel did not open the gate for them, the crowd became violent, throwing rocks at the agents. CBP responded by shooting pepper balls at the crowd, forcing them to leave the bridge.

The incident happened the same night when migrants in Matamoros, all the way on the other side of the Texas-Mexico border, also tried to force their way into Brownsville.

Big group of migrants tried crossing into #Brownsville through the #Matamoros port of entry during the middle of the night.



— Juan Mendoza Díaz (@JuanMoreNews) August 8, 2023

What is telling about the crisis is that these two major events barely made national coverage. One reason is it happened during the night, but the fact is these large border rushes at or near ports of entry are becoming more and more common despite the Biden administration bragging how they have expanded legal pathways for people waiting in Mexico.

In fact, the train crossing point in El Paso that people tried to force their way through last week, is next to the same bridge, the Paso del Norte International Bridge, that thousands of migrants tried to rush through earlier this year. There have been mass bum rushes attempts to get into Eagle Pass, Texas as well. What was once a rare occasion that made international headlines under the Trump administration is barely a blip that you'll mainly hear about through local news.

