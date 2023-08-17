Joe Biden Had a Pseudonym Email Account He Communicated With Hunter On?
Flight From Miami to Chile Makes Emergency Landing After Pilot Dies in Lavatory...
Man's Hellish Family Trip With an Electric Truck Is a Warning to All...
Crazy Plane Lady Issues an Apology, but Was It Necessary?
So, That's How the Maui Wildfires Started
The RNC's 'Loyalty Pledge' Is an Insulting Joke
Back to What Type of School?
New Quinnipiac Survey Shows How the Numbers Have Shifted for GOP Presidential Candidates
Sen. Kennedy Has a Warning About What the Trump Indictments Mean for America
Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve to Be Slashed – Pentagon Irrationality…Again!
VA School District Announces Defiance of Youngkin’s Guidance
JD Vance Looks to Crack Down on Potential Collusion After SCOTUS Ruling on...
Is It Actually True That Joe and Hunter Biden Were Not 'in Business'...
Women Denied Critical Medical Treatment for Criticizing Transgender Ideology
Tipsheet

The Attempted Mass Illegal Crossing You Probably Didn't Hear About

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  August 17, 2023 10:45 AM
AP Photo/Morgan Lee

The border crisis is still very much active despite what the Biden administration has tried to claim after Title 42 expired back in May. A recent example of this comes from the El Paso-Ciudad Juárez region last week where hundreds of migrants in Mexico tried to illegally force their way into Texas during the night.

KTSM reports the incident was spurred the same day U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) warned of cartel groups telling migrants the border was open to them. The large crowd in Ciudad Juárez went to a crossing point that is meant for trains and tried to force open the gate.

When CBP personnel did not open the gate for them, the crowd became violent, throwing rocks at the agents. CBP responded by shooting pepper balls at the crowd, forcing them to leave the bridge.

The incident happened the same night when migrants in Matamoros, all the way on the other side of the Texas-Mexico border, also tried to force their way into Brownsville.

What is telling about the crisis is that these two major events barely made national coverage. One reason is it happened during the night, but the fact is these large border rushes at or near ports of entry are becoming more and more common despite the Biden administration bragging how they have expanded legal pathways for people waiting in Mexico.

Recommended

Man's Hellish Family Trip With an Electric Truck Is a Warning to All About These Vehicles Matt Vespa

In fact, the train crossing point in El Paso that people tried to force their way through last week, is next to the same bridge, the Paso del Norte International Bridge, that thousands of migrants tried to rush through earlier this year. There have been mass bum rushes attempts to get into Eagle Pass, Texas as well. What was once a rare occasion that made international headlines under the Trump administration is barely a blip that you'll mainly hear about through local news.


Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Man's Hellish Family Trip With an Electric Truck Is a Warning to All About These Vehicles Matt Vespa
Joe Biden Had a Pseudonym Email Account He Communicated With Hunter On? Katie Pavlich
Of Course Trump Should Not Debate Kurt Schlichter
So, That's How the Maui Wildfires Started Matt Vespa
Karine Jean-Pierre: Simply the Worst Derek Hunter
It Turns Out That Joe Biden Didn't Have the Worst Response to the Maui Fires Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Man's Hellish Family Trip With an Electric Truck Is a Warning to All About These Vehicles Matt Vespa