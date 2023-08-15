Rachel Maddow and Hillary Clinton Had the Least Self-Aware Moment on MSNBC

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow asked Hillary Clinton about what it means to have untrustworthy people constantly question the results of the nation's elections, in what can only be described as the least self-aware moment that drips with irony in the history of MSNBC.

Maddow hosted Clinton ahead of a grand jury in Fulton County voting on Monday to indict former President Donald Trump on more than one dozen counts for his actions in the aftermath of the 2020 election.

Maddow worried to Clinton about "bad actors" hurting democracy:

The system of democracy at its heart is the idea that the people get to decide how we are governed. And if we — if we no longer believe that our will is effectuated through the system, if bad actors tell us, falsely, that every election is stolen and that the only way an election is trustworthy is if they come out on top of it, then something — it tells you something not just about that person or that moment. It maybe wounds us as a democracy and in a way that is hard to repair. What do you think about how we get better after the wounds that have been inflicted on us through this process?

"Well, I think, you know, the truth matters. I think having these cases be brought and be brought in such professional manners, we will see how they unfold, obviously, the trials, if there are trials, are going to be critically important. But the article you mention, that I published, about the weaponization of loneliness really does, in my view, point to the larger cultural concerns, because the lack of trust, the divisiveness, the undermining of faith in ourselves, in each other, respect for our institutions, the rule of law, all of that has been deliberately inculcated within our body politic," Clinton replied.

"You know, there were trends before, I mean we have seen how people would become more isolated, less community-oriented, less civically-minded, then we see how social media and technology has certainly accelerated a lot of those trends, but the deliberate effort to divide Americans," she added.

Of course, if there's anybody who knows about questioning the results of an election, it's Hillary Clinton. She continues to falsely believe Russia stole the 2016 election from her. In 2009, she compared Florida's infamous 2000 election recount to Nigeria's rigged elections.