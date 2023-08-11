Far-Left NYC Democrat Admits His Party Looks Bad Over Border Crisis

Congressman Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) admitted to reporters New York City being unable to properly handled the thousands of processed and released migrants who are arriving to the area makes the Democratic Party look bad and it could cost them seats in Congress.

"We need leadership from President Biden, period. Democrats are looking bad right now in New York state and that’s unacceptable when we have to win at least four congressional seats to take back the House. So, hopefully, the president is listening," Bowman said on Tuesday.

Bowman, a member of "The Squad," is among the growing number of Democrats who are finally speaking out about the burden the processed and released migrants are having on their communities. Sanctuary cities and states are calling for the Biden administration to get the southern border under control, or at very least, provide more federal funding to help them.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) also blamed border states who have provided buses to people, creating a "funnel" to his city. He warned the financial burden of the border crisis could "decimate" the city due to the cost of taking care of everyone.

Illegal crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border are spiking even though the Biden administration has tried to claim they have made progress by simply allowing people through ports of entry via the CBP One app.