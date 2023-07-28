Dem Accidentally Proves Men Using Women's Locker Rooms Is a Bad Idea

Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) accidentally proved that men claiming to women should not be changing in women's locker rooms during Thursday's House Judiciary Committee about the dangers of so-called "gender affirming care."

Former college swimmer Paula Scanlan said she was mortified having to change in the same room as Lia Thomas, a biological man, during her time competing. Cohen suggested Pennsylvania State University should have put up a barrier inside the women's locker room to appease both sides.

"I think Penn didn't deal with your situation like they could've and should've. Putting up some barriers in the women's area of the locker room," Cohen proposed.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) asked Scanlan if Cohen's idea is an appropriate way to handle the situation.

"I think by Representative Cohen admitting that we need barriers [in women's facilities] acknowledges there are biological differences between men and women. And by acknowledging that we need to have private spaces that are separate from each other, why can't we just use the locker rooms that we've always used, men's and women's? If you're acknowledging that we need protection and privacy from these men, then you're acknowledging the locker rooms we've always used are the correct ones," said Scanlan.

MIC DROP: @PaulaYScanlan DESTROYS @RepCohen on biological men using women’s facilities 🔥👇



"By Rep. Cohen admitting that we need barriers [in women's facilities] acknowledges there are biological differences between men and women.



And by acknowledging that we need to have… pic.twitter.com/TzA2EewCru — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) July 27, 2023

Here is my testimony from this morning. I ask everyone no matter your political affiliation to listen. I believe everyone deserves dignity and respect, but to suggest that my own experiences and trama need to be disregarded to protect a group that’s deemed “marginalized” is… — Paula Scanlan (@PaulaYScanlan) July 27, 2023



