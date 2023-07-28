BREAKING: Biden Briefly Sheds His Deadbeat Granddad Status
DOJ's Ultimate Collusion
Here's Where Biden Is Headed for the Next Ten Days As Family Scandals...
Lawmakers' Request of Speaker McCarthy a Rare Moment of Bipartisanship
Republicans Want Bowe Bergdahl to Face New Trial After Desertion Conviction Is Thrown...
Something Wasn't Right With CNN's Graphic About High Temperatures
'Despicable': Social Media Users Stunned by What DHS Just Denied RFK Jr.
The Youth of the World
Will Youngkin's Increasing Popularity in Virginia Affect Whether He'll Run for President?
Biden Continues to Lack Transparency When It Comes to the Press
Prestigious University to Offer Course on 'Queering God'
Facebook Files Continues to Show Damning Evidence on Big Tech's Collusion to Censor...
Now Officially a Candidate, LaRose Continues to Lead in GOP Primary for Ohio...
Former UPenn Swimmer Shares Emotional Testimony About Competing With Lia Thomas
Tipsheet

Dem Accidentally Proves Men Using Women's Locker Rooms Is a Bad Idea

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  July 28, 2023 4:15 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) accidentally proved that men claiming to women should not be changing in women's locker rooms during Thursday's House Judiciary Committee about the dangers of so-called "gender affirming care."

Former college swimmer Paula Scanlan said she was mortified having to change in the same room as Lia Thomas, a biological man, during her time competing. Cohen suggested Pennsylvania State University should have put up a barrier inside the women's locker room to appease both sides.

"I think Penn didn't deal with your situation like they could've and should've. Putting up some barriers in the women's area of the locker room," Cohen proposed.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) asked Scanlan if Cohen's idea is an appropriate way to handle the situation.  

"I think by Representative Cohen admitting that we need barriers [in women's facilities] acknowledges there are biological differences between men and women. And by acknowledging that we need to have private spaces that are separate from each other, why can't we just use the locker rooms that we've always used, men's and women's? If you're acknowledging that we need protection and privacy from these men, then you're acknowledging the locker rooms we've always used are the correct ones," said Scanlan.

Recommended

Hmm: Multiple Banks Filed Over 170 Suspicious Activity Reports on the Bidens Rebecca Downs


Tags: TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hmm: Multiple Banks Filed Over 170 Suspicious Activity Reports on the Bidens Rebecca Downs
Here's Where Biden Is Headed for the Next Ten Days As Family Scandals Swirl Spencer Brown
'Despicable': Social Media Users Stunned by What DHS Just Denied RFK Jr. Leah Barkoukis
Something Wasn't Right With CNN's Graphic About High Temperatures Julio Rosas
Here's Why Joe Biden Can't Pardon His Son Matt Vespa
A CNN Host Decided to Ask a GOP Rep About Hunter Biden. It Was a Poor Decision. Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Hmm: Multiple Banks Filed Over 170 Suspicious Activity Reports on the Bidens Rebecca Downs