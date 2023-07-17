Kirby's Comment on the 11-Day Cocaine Investigation Is Really Something
Ali Velshi Claims His MSNBC Audience Doesn't Believe in Conspiracy Theories

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  July 17, 2023 10:45 AM
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

MSNBC host Ali Velshi claimed that unlike Fox News, the people who watch him do not believe in conspiracy theories. Part of the panel included former Biden disinformation czar Nina Jankowicz, who left the Department of Homeland Security in disgrace after it was revealed what she was hired to do.

"My audience doesn’t have conspiracy theorists in it. Right, so what does this content war mean? What does this volume of information mean? I can sit here and book you guys on the show and debunk these conspiracy theories that my viewer didn't have in the first place. And the people out there bathing in the cesspool of conspiracy are not watching me," said Velshi.

Jankowicz said she is suing Fox News for spreading "conspiracy theories" about her and the role she had for a short period of time at DHS.

"I think there needs to consequences for people who are ruining people's lives, lying for profit," she added.

Velshi and his guests had promoted various aspects of the debunked -Russian collusion claims multiple times during Donald Trump's presidency.

Likewise, Velshi downplayed the BLM riots while on the ground in Minneapolis, saying the riot that riot, with a burning building behind him, was not "unruly." 

