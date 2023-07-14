Tucker's Response to GOP Candidate Asking How Many COVID Shots He Got Had the Audience Roaring

Tucker Carlson got the biggest applause during his interview with former Arkansas Governor and 2024 presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson at the Family Leadership Summit when he revealed he did not take any of the COVID-19 vaccinations on Friday.

"How many COVID shots did you take and how do you feel about it now, in retrospect?" Carlson asked.

"How many COVID shots did you take?" Hutchinson replied.

"Zero," Carlson said without hesitation.

"Zero," Tucker said to an applause.

Hutchinson eventually said he got the COVID shots because he believed it was the right decision for him.

Carlson pressed Hutchinson about his 2021 veto of a bill that would have barred minors access to puberty blockers and trans surgery. Hutchinson said, in his view, the bill went too far and it infringed on parents' ability to raise their children as they see fit. When Carlson kept asking Hutchinson about the issue, Hutchinson commented he hoped they would be able to talk about other issues.

"This is one of the biggest issues in the country and every person in this room would agree that it is a central because these are children who are being altered permanently," Carlson replied.

Tucker Carlson asks Asa Hutchinson asks about the veto of the bill he did that would have blocked minor access to puberty blockers/trans surgery.



Hutchinson says the bill went too far and he stood with parents being in charge of their children.

Hosts with The Blaze, who is streaming the candidate forum, panned Hutchinson's appearance, questioning why he is in the race as he is in the bottom tier. Glenn Beck compared the interview to the Hindenburg disaster: "I don't think I have seen anything burst into flames and die that fast."

Glenn Beck compares Asa Hutchinson's interview with Tucker to the Hindenburg disaster: "I don't think I have seen anything burst into flames and die that fast."




