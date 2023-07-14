You Know Gavin Newsom Is Getting Ready to Run for President
Tipsheet

Tucker's Response to GOP Candidate Asking How Many COVID Shots He Got Had the Audience Roaring

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  July 14, 2023 1:45 PM
The Blaze

Tucker Carlson got the biggest applause during his interview with former Arkansas Governor and 2024 presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson at the Family Leadership Summit when he revealed he did not take any of the COVID-19 vaccinations on Friday.

"How many COVID shots did you take and how do you feel about it now, in retrospect?" Carlson asked.

"How many COVID shots did you take?" Hutchinson replied.

"Zero," Carlson said without hesitation.

Hutchinson eventually said he got the COVID shots because he believed it was the right decision for him.

Carlson pressed Hutchinson about his 2021 veto of a bill that would have barred minors access to puberty blockers and trans surgery. Hutchinson said, in his view, the bill went too far and it infringed on parents' ability to raise their children as they see fit. When Carlson kept asking Hutchinson about the issue, Hutchinson commented he hoped they would be able to talk about other issues.

"This is one of the biggest issues in the country and every person in this room would agree that it is a central because these are children who are being altered permanently," Carlson replied. 

Hosts with The Blaze, who is streaming the candidate forum, panned Hutchinson's appearance, questioning why he is in the race as he is in the bottom tier. Glenn Beck compared the interview to the Hindenburg disaster: "I don't think I have seen anything burst into flames and die that fast."


