This Is How Greg Abbott Responded After Austin Ends Partnership With State Police

Governor Greg Abbott (R) said he has deployed additional Texas Highway Patrol troopers to the capital of Austin announced they will end their partnership they had with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) following a false accusation of trooper misconduct.

Abbott sent 30 extra troopers to patrol and respond to calls in Austin.

"This brings the total to 130. We will do all we can to keep the streets of Austin safe," Abbott said.

I’ve deployed 30 additional Texas Department of Public Safety troopers to protect and serve the city of Austin.



This brings the total to 130.



We will do all we can to keep the streets of Austin safe. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 13, 2023

The mission of the Texas Dept. of Public Safety is to serve and protect.



Their jurisdiction is every square inch of Texas. https://t.co/lzIDSbNKCG — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 13, 2023

As Townhall reported yesterday, Carlos Meza, a driver, pulled into his driveway after state troopers initiated a traffic stop because the vehicle was missing license plates. His 10-year-old son got out of the car and the troopers got out with their weapons drawn but pointed downward. The troopers did point their weapons at Meza but the footage shows no firearms were pointed at the child, but Meza claimed otherwise. The controversy reached the Democrat mayor and city manager, who then decided to end the partnership.

Austin's partnership with DPS was due to the Austin Police Department being short hundreds of officers. The Austin Police Association says they are short up to 500.

"This decision is just another in a long line of decisions that demonstrate to the hardworking men and women of APD and the law-abiding citizens of Austin that public safety is not a priority in this City," the Association said.