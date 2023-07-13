Jake Tapper Attempts to Discredit Mother of Hunter Biden's Child

CNN host Jake Tapper attempted to discredit the mother of Hunter Biden's daughter, whom the Biden family refuses to acknowledge, because she apparently has ties to "far right folks."

The CNN panel was discussing Maureen Dowd's recent column calling out President Joe Biden for turning a cold shoulder towards Navy Joan despite Biden claiming he is a wholesome family man. As for Hunter? He put Navy's mother on the payroll of his consulting firm as a personal assistant while she was pregnant. Three months after Navy was born, Hunter took away the health insurance she had through the company.

Former New York Congressman Max Rose (D) said, "I would never doubt the president’s absolute devotion and dedication to his son. As a father, I identify with that. But that does not mean that they should be implicitly disavowing this child, and that bleeds into the talking points as well. It’s just wrong."

"And we should point out, for the sake of fairness, Navy’s mom, who...had the incident with Hunter that resulted in this beautiful child, she Has been caught up in some far-right folks, some Ziegler guy and all," Tapper noted, for some reason.

"But the president can’t defend Hunter on all his other messes and draw the line at accepting one little girl. You can’t punish her for something she had no choice about. The Bidens should embrace the life Hunter brought into the world, even if he didn’t consider her mother 'the dating type,'" Dowd continued in her column.

The Bidens' approach to Navy further highlight how the president's supposed strong family values are nothing more than political theatre. His supposed grandfatherly love was even used as a campaign tweet during the 2020 election.