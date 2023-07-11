Even Overseas Biden Can't Escape Cocainegate
Tipsheet

The Reason Why One Liberal Outlet Does Not Want People Using Ring Cameras

Julio Rosas
July 11, 2023
Ring

Technology news site Wired published a story to tell its readers that people should not be using Ring security cameras because it has been one of the ways Americans have been able to easier see the crimes that take place in their neighborhoods, and that a bad thing according to them because "homeowners shouldn’t be able to act as vigilantes."

Wired goes on to say Ring's feature to send videos of crimes occurring to police is problematic because racism:

If a crime has been committed, law enforcement should obtain a warrant to access civilian video footage...Multiple members of WIRED's Gear team have spoken to Ring over the years about this feature. The company has been clear it's what customers want, even though there’s no evidence that more video surveillance footage keeps communities safer. Instead, Neighbors increases the possibility of racial profiling. It makes it easier for both private citizens and law enforcement agencies to target certain groups for suspicion of crime based on skin color, ethnicity, religion, or country of origin.

That's right. Wired is advocating for people not to use Ring because it has features that help law enforcement because then police might have a better idea who is committing crimes in the area. The horror! Won't someone please think of the criminals!

It's of no surprise the author of the article, Adrienne So, is based out of Portland, Oregon and has previously written for Slate. It's only after first complaining about supposed racism that So then goes into how Ring has a "low frame rate, are slow loading, and have bulky designs."

