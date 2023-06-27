'Stone Cold Dead': Ron DeSantis Puts Cartel Operatives on Notice

GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis unveiled his full plan to address the border crisis and the Mexican drug cartels while visiting Eagle Pass, Texas on Monday but said during a press conference by the Rio Grande his administration would change the rules of engagement to make it easier to take out cartel operatives.

"If the cartels are cutting through the border wall trying to run product into this country, they’re going to end up stone cold dead as a result of that bad decision," the current governor of Florida said, comparing the situation to someone breaking into a home and the homeowner having the legal right to respond with force.

"If you drop a couple of these cartel operatives trying to do that, you’re not going to have to worry about that," he added.

DeSantis is taking a more aggressive approach to the border crisis, saying while former President Donald Trump had good ideas, there was not enough follow through on them. DeSantis is promising, under his administration, he will put an end to the massive increase in illegal immigration and crack down on those who are not in the country legally.